Service Annoucements for April 14 edition: Anna Ballard and Megan Perkins

Anna Ballard

Anna Caroline Ballard passed away on April 2, 2018, in Tacoma, Wash. Anna was born on April 22, 1942, and was 75 years of age at the time of her passing. Graveside services are planned for 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17 at Cascade Locks Cemetery, 100 WaNaPa St., Cascade Locks. Pastor Vicky Stifter of Hood River’s Riverside Community Church will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Megan Perkins

Megan Christine Perkins passed away on April 10, 2018, at Providence Portland Medical Center. Megan was born on Oct. 16, 1965, in Hood River, Ore., and was 52 years of age at the time of her passing.

Services for Megan are planned as follows: Viewing and time to visit with family, 5-7 p.m. on Friday, April 20 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, and from 2-3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 21 at River of Life Assembly of God, 979 Tucker Road, Hood River; celebration of life, 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 21 at River of Life Assembly of God. A private family committal service will be held at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery on Monday, April 23. Memorials in Megan’s name can be made to River of Life Assembly of God Church, where a fund has been established for her grandson, Anthony. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.