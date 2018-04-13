The lines on our face don’t always tell the world how we really feel.

These lines make us look sad, tired, even mad when we are not any of those things. That unwanted look can be intensified by lost volume in the cheeks.

But we don’t have to let those lines define us anymore. There are treatments that can help reduce those lines and lift saggy cheeks. These treatments are called dermal fillers.

A dermal filler is a safe and natural substance that helps restore lost volume, smooth lines, soften creases and enhance facial contours. There are four dermal fillers -- hyaluronic acid, calcium hydroxylapatite, poly-l-lactic acid, and polymethylmethacrylate. A fifth type dermal filler option does require surgery called an autologous fat injections, where fat is removed from one part of the body and injected in another.

Columbia Laser Skin Center has proudly offered the entire line of Juvederm XC fillers from Allergan. All 5 of the Juvederm XC fillers are comprised of hyaluronic acid, however each is specifically engineered to address specific concerns of the face. Some of the most popular uses of Juvederm XC include – hollows of the temples; nasolabial folds (smile lines); smoker’s lines; lip enhancement; tear troughs (hollows under the eyes); marionette lines; and restoration of cheek volume to help lift sagging skin of the lower face.

What is a hyaluronic acid dermal filler? Hyaluronic acid naturally occurs in the body, and it is what gives our skin its plump appearance by strongly binding to water molecules. As we age, our levels of hyaluronic acid naturally declines; leading to lines, wrinkles and sagging skin.

Since it is a naturally occurring substance, it is naturally absorbed by the body. A treatment made with hyaluronic acid typically lasts between 1 to 2 years. It has been noted that Juvéderm dermal fillers made with hyaluronic acid can help stimulate collage production in the patient – this can make the treatment last even longer.

There is little downtime with Juvéderm; however, they do require planning.

To learn more about Juvéderm, call Columbia Laser Skin Center at 541-298-5066 or visit www.columbialaserskincenter.com