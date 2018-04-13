'All in the Timing' starts run this weekend

Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association (CGOA) Stages presents “All in the Timing” starting this weekend. In “Mere Mortals,” one of five short plays, Dennis Castañares plays a construction worker. The seven performances are spread out over four Gorge venues: Bingen, Stevenson, and two locations in Hood River. Directors are Ashly Will, Barb Berry, and William Thayer-Daugherty; Kathleen Morrow produces. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors; tickets sold at the door only. Schedule is as follows: April 12-14 at 7:30 p.m. — Bingen Theater, Bingen; April 15 at 2 p.m. — Hegewald Center, Stevenson; April 19 at 7:30 p.m. — Naked Winery, Hood River; April 20-21 at 7:30 p.m. — Hood River Elks Lodge.
