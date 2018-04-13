Greg Walden: A communications clarification

Our April 11 editorial asked, “Where is Walden?” and called on the Republican Second District Representative to immediately schedule a Hood River town hall to take place this month, while also asserted that Walden’s office had “all but discontinued” communications with this newspaper.

Walden’s communication director, Justin Discigil, checked in on Wednesday and clarified that this newspaper remains on the District 2 email list, and that attempts had been made in recent months to send us notifications of Walden statements and other messages.

A check of the email records at this newspaper revealed that one such message had arrived in the hrnews@hoodrivernews.com inbox in 2018 (Jan. 30) and that a total of nine had gone to the Spam folder in the first three months of this year, for an apparent total of 10 emails. As indicated in the editorial, a single invitation to a conference call interview had been made earlier this year.

It should be noted that on Wednesday, Discigil signaled his intent to work with Hood River News to enhance communications, clearly a positive. We’ll be checking our Spam folder more often, too.

Asked Wednesday about a town hall scheduling, Discigil reiterated that his office would notify the newspaper when that decision had been made.