HRV boys lacrosse follow loss with dominant victory

The HRV boys lacrosse team headed into this week coming off their first loss of the season.

On Saturday, April 7, the boys traveled to Canby to face a Cougars team that was 5-0.

This game would be a contest between two undefeated teams, as the Eagles were 4-0 heading into this game, but HRV was unable to ever get anything going on either the offensive or defensive end, losing by a final score of 11-2 to the Cougars.



The Eagles lost to a good Canby team, as they’re only one of two teams that remain undefeated on the year.

Offensively, HRV only saw production from attacker Mason Collins.

Collins had the only two goals for the Eagles on two shots.

The two goals came within the closing minutes of the first quarter at five minutes and 40 seconds, and 1:24.

Heading into the second quarter, the Eagles and Canby were tied at 2-2, but in the following three quarters, the Cougars would outscore the Eagles 10-0 to come away with the victory.

As a team, the Eagle shot two of 12 at the goal.

After what was a tough game for the Eagles on the road in Canby, HRV found their footing back at home on Tuesday, April 10 versus Forest Grove.

The Eagles dominated on both ends of the field, winning by a final score of 14-1.

HRV had seven different scorers versus Forest Grove, with Alex McAlpine and Josh Nardone leading the way with three goals each.

McAlpine shot 3-4 and added one assist, while Nardone went 3-7 in shot attempts.

Behind these two Eagles in scoring was Tallon Henderson, Wyatt Foley and Shane Sorensen. The three each scored two of the Eagles’ 14 goals versus Forest Grove.

Cale Brown and Sam Newton scored the remaining two Eagles goals.

As a team, the Eagles shot 14-39 and tallied seven assists, with seven different athletes each earning an assist.

The Eagles totaled 38 groundballs and had 13 different athletes with at least one groundball, including McAlpine’s 11, which led the way for HRV.



The next home match for the Eagles is on Monday, April 16 versus Newberg; scheduled start time is at 7 p.m. at Henderson Stadium.