HRV girls lacrosse winning streak snapped

After a 5-0 start to the season and a 2-0 start in conference, the HRV girls lacrosse team dropped its first game of the season on Tuesday, April 10 against conference opponent the Lincoln Cardinals.

However, the girls wouldn’t go down without a fight.

This game went down to the closing minutes of the fourth quarter, but HRV was unable to come out of Lincoln with a victory losing by a final score of 13-12.

“It was a back and forth battle that had us ahead by two goals twice during the night,” said head coach Andrew McElderry. “The ladies were focused and composed. It just came down to the time on the clock and minor tactical errors.”

The Lincoln victory puts the Cardinals atop of the PL conference at 2-0 on the season.

Behind the Cardinals, in a two-way tie for second-place, is Grant at 1-1 and then HRV at 2-1 in conference.

Full PL standings: Lincoln 2-0; Grant 1-1; HRV 2-1; Central Catholic 1-2; Wilson 1-2; Cleveland 1-2; and Oregon Episcopal School 0-0.

Against Lincoln, the Eagles were led in scoring by Abigail Bartles and Emma Norris, who each knocked in three goals apiece.

Bartles was perfect from the field, shooting 3-3 and added two assists, tying a team-high.

Norris also tallied two assists and scored three goals on four shot attempts versus the Cardinals.

Behind Bartles and Norris in scoring was Katherine McElderry and Kathryn Koenig, each scoring two goals on four shot attempts.

Koenig also had two of the Eagles’ seven total assists.

Terra Mikkelsen and Alex Willis each scored one of the Eagles’ 12 total goals.

Defensively, the Eagles caused 10 turnovers versus Lincoln.

Koenig led the way with four of the 10 caused turnovers; behind her was Josie Petersen and McElderry with two each.

In the goal, Ella Rand saved nine of the 22 shot attempts she saw come her way from the Cardinals’ attack.

Despite losing for the first time this season, “We are still on the right trajectory in terms of games behind us and games left in the regular season,” said McElderry.

The Eagles’ next home game is on Tuesday, April 17 versus OES, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at Henderson Stadium.