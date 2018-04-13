HRV Speech and Debate heads to state

Hood River Valley High School Speech and Debate Team hosted the District 9 State Qualifier Tournament on April 7. Students from HRVHS competed with students from Pine Eagle High School and Pendleton High School.

The team won the District Championship Sweepstakes. Nineteen students from HRVHS qualified to attend the State Tournament at Western Oregon University from April 19-21.

Qualifying were: After Dinner Speaking, Erick Lizama; In Impromptu Speaking, Tabor Bergh and Erick Lizama; Dual Interpretation, Amy Webber with Jacob Kaplan, and Audrey Schlemmer with Emily Mitchell; Humorous Interpretation, Amber Thorp; Dramatic Interpretation, Emily Mitchell and Audrey Schlemmer;

Expository Speaking, Ruby Patterson and Sarah Wang; Oratory, Diego Murphy-Mendez and Grace Skakel; Poetry Reading, Diego Murphy-Mendez; Prose, Mason Leavitt and Lillian Ontiveros;

Radio Commentary, Theo McCormick and Ruby Patterson; Lincoln-Douglas Debate Bruce Bradbury, Soren Rajani, and Sam Bertrand; Congressional Debate, CJ Thorp; Parliamentary Debate, Erick Lizama with Mason Leavitt;

and Public Forum Debate, Lauren Hegemann with Jacob Kaplan.