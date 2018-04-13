Letters to the Editor for April 14

Pay to play

The port’s decision to collect money for metered parking along the waterfront is just another example of the port’s continual effort to reach into our pockets at every turn. First the $2 tax (up from $1) to take a white-knuckle drive across a rickety old bridge, and now pay to play parking along the waterfront.

The port would love to collect money for us to dip our toes in the Columbia River, but they can’t. So instead, they want to charge us to get to the river and for kids to play in the park.

This is not a “solution” to the parking problem. This is just another example of musical chairs, which will hurt those who can’t afford parking fees to take their kids to the park or the one safe swimming area for young children.

What’s next? Pay to play turnstiles at the waterfront park and sidewalks? Why doesn’t the port build a pay to park garage instead of squeezing money out of the public with pay to play schemes?

Leighton Hazlehurst

Hood River

McBride serves

I would like to take the opportunity to explain why I support Rich McBride in his race for Chair of the Hood River County Board of Commissioners.



I got to know Rich, and his wife Kate, by our shared frequent use of the Indian Creek Trail where we walk our dogs. Over the years, I have been impressed with his intelligence, varied background of work experiences, his candor, and love of public service. He is a thoughtful listener who will look at all sides of an issue before making a decision. I see him as a very progressive thinker who will always take the interests of his constituents to heart as county chair. In addition, he is a good public speaker who is professional and articulate.

Rich has already served on the county commission for over a year and prior to that served on the Hood River Port Commission for several years. He obviously is driven to serve, which will benefit all citizens of Hood River County now and in the future.

Please join me in voting for Rich McBride for county chair.

Julie Wilcox

Hood River

McBride listens

Thank you, Rich McBride. I have had the pleasure of a great working relationship with Commissioner McBride on multi-jurisdictional organizations, including North Central Regional Solutions, Mid-Columbia Community Action and the Mid-Columbia Housing Authority.

Commissioner McBride listens well and brings thoughtful and considered opinions to the table when necessary. He is not one to talk just to hear his own voice. Hood River County is well served to have Rich McBride continue to step up in public service. As commission chair, he will represent all of Hood River County.

Rod Runyon, Wasco County Commissioner

The Dalles

Don’t demonize

In the last edition of our paper, there were letters from two sources that essentially demonized two candidates for the state house race. One was Jeff Helfrich and the other Aurora del Val. Both of these people either lived in or still live in Cascade Locks and were on different sides of the water issue. Both were passionate advocates of their positions.

Jeff was appointed to the house this year as Mark Johnson decided to do other things. Although I agreed with Jeff on this particular issue, I also have disagreed with him on many others. I can say the same thing about Aurora, who still lives here.

Both of these people are intelligent, well educated, moral advocates for their positions. Demonizing someone because you disagree with them on a particular issue makes no sense to me. Look at their life histories and what they’ve accomplished and what direction they wish to take our district and state before you make up your mind as to who you want to support. There are other candidates out there who I don’t know and won’t mention at this time. It’s a long time to November. Please hold back and remember we have to see and deal with each other after the election is over.

Rob Brostoff

Cascade Locks

Support levy

We, the members of the Hood River County School District Budget Committee, support the passage of Local Option Levy 2018, Measure 14-61. As members of the budget committee, we have the responsibility for annually reviewing the school district budget. We see firsthand, every year, the huge difference the Local Option Levy has on the operation of our school district. Often times, the Local Option Levy is the difference between retaining teachers or not. Without the Local Option Levy, many programs that support our most valuable resource, our children, would need to be cut. Despite the fact that funding for K-12 education in Oregon continues to rank among the lowest in the U.S., the Hood River County School District continues to have below average class sizes for Oregon and graduates a far greater proportion of students than the Oregon State Average. That our school district continues to perform well in the current funding environment is due in large part to the support and engagement of our community. We ask that you continue your support by voting Yes on Local Option Levy, Measure 14-61.

Sarah Cordeiro (Position 1)

Hood River

David Russo (Position 2)

Hood River

Tim Counihan (Position 3)

Hood River

Jesus Becerra (Position 4)

Odell

Dale Hill (Position 5)

Mt. Hood-Parkdale

Sara Duckwall Snyder

(Position 6)

Hood River

Heather Staten (Position 7)

Hood River