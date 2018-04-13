Next Door hosts annual pool party

The Next Door’s youth mentoring programs Big Brothers Big Sisters and Mentor for Success hosted their annual pool party on April 8 at the Hood River Aquatic Center. Big Brothers Big Sisters and Mentor for Success provide children and teens ages 6 to 21 with one-to-one mentoring relationships with adult volunteers. To learn more, contact Emily Roberts at 541-490-9979. Above, Kaiden and mentor Ben.
