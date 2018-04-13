Hood River News logo

Next Door hosts annual pool party

Kaiden and mentor Ben


As of Friday, April 13, 2018

The Next Door’s youth mentoring programs Big Brothers Big Sisters and Mentor for Success hosted their annual pool party on April 8 at the Hood River Aquatic Center. Big Brothers Big Sisters and Mentor for Success provide children and teens ages 6 to 21 with one-to-one mentoring relationships with adult volunteers. To learn more, contact Emily Roberts at 541-490-9979. Above, Kaiden and mentor Ben.

