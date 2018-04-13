Sunshine Club resumes

Providence Senior Village has resumed its Sunshine Club Adult Day Respite service on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Starting May 1, Wednesdays will be added.

Sunshine Club is an adult day respite activity program specifically designed for seniors with Alzheimer’s or dementia, said a press release. Sunshine Club provides relief time for caregivers while their loved ones engage in a wide variety of fun and purposeful activities.

The program meets in the Senior Village complex at 2650 Montello St. Participants must be 55 years or older, and should be able to stand and transfer to a chair independently, or with the aid of a staff person.

Sunshine Club has been on a17 year hiatus, and was reformed by Tonya DeHart, activities coordinator, Julia Krenz, participant support, and Jamie Hanshaw, executive director, receiving state certification in October.

Ten participant slots are available each of the program days. There are multiple slots available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and one slot on Thursdays.

For more information, call 541-645-5195.

A full story about the Sunshine Club will appear in an upcoming edition of the News.