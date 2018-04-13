Time to nominate 2018 Soroptimist ‘Women of Distinction’

Is there a woman in your business, civic or personal life who has made a distinctive difference in the quality of life in Hood River County or in the lives of local women and girls? Soroptimist International of Hood River is asking individuals, businesses and organizations to help honor a woman in their midst whose professional or volunteer work qualifies her as a Soroptimist “Woman of Distinction.” Deadline for submitting nominations is Thursday, April 19. An awards “happy hour” is scheduled for Thursday, May 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn.

“Our community is full of strong, capable women who have shaped our county’s culture since its beginning,” said committee member Jean Harmon. “Soroptimist has been recognizing and celebrating distinctive women in our community for over 40 years. We know we will never run out of worthy nominees. Because our larger community benefits from the work of these outstanding citizens, we ask everyone’s help in making sure they are recognized.”

Nomination forms, guidelines and a list of previous winners are available at Hood River County Libraries and at soroptimisthoodriver.com, or by calling Barbara Young at 541-490-1996. Nominations need to include all activities that show the nominee’s dedication, effectiveness and vision, along with three letters of support. Nominations deadline is Thursday, April 19.

Winners and their nominators will be notified in late April and their names announced in the Hood River News, on Soroptimist social media and on local radio stations.

Soroptimist of Hood River, part of Soroptimist International, is an energetic women’s service organization dedicated to empowering the lives of women and girls in local communities and throughout the world. To learn more about Soroptimist International, go to www.soroptimist.org. For more information about Soroptimist Hood River, find us on Facebook, at soroptimisthoodriver.com or contact Young.