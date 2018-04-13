Wildwood begins

On May 1, Springhouse Cellar will become Wildwood, a private middle school and community center. Co-owners Carrington Barrs and Joe O’Neill have purchased the building from Springhouse founder James Matthiesen. Carr, center, speaks Wednesday at Wildwood Academy’s open house at Springhouse with parent Sarah McQuade. The facility Wildwood will continue with community events including Ruins Tuesday concerts, Hood River Farmer’s Market (winter), holiday markets, music acts, hosting non-profit events, and more. Wildwood, located at 13 Railroad Street, will succeed Springhouse as one of the town’s main event venues. The basement will be remodeled.
