Cascade Acupuncture moves to May Street location

After 13 years, Cascade Acupuncture Center is moving away from its home at 104 Fifth Street in downtown Hood River.



The clinic will now call 2960 May Street, Suite 101, at the corner of Rand Road, home. The building was previously occupied by Hood River Physical Therapy and was the first home of La Clinica. Carola Stepper, LAc, Licensed Acupuncturist and retired RN founded Cascade Acupuncture Center, LLC in 2005.



Initially it was just Stepper and one office manager in the Hood River clinic, then in 2006 she opened another clinic in The Dalles and employed more office staff and also acupuncturists. In 2013 she added a clinic in Stevenson, Wash., which she sold in 2016. Currently their team consists of four licensed acupuncturists and six office staff members.

They provide acupuncture, allergy elimination and custom Chinese herbs to the residents of the Columbia Gorge and are open Monday through Saturday between their offices in The Dalles and Hood River. Both clinics are wheelchair accessible.

Their focus is the treatment of pain, stress related health concerns, fatigue, digestive issues and food and environmental allergies.

They take and bill all insurances with acupuncture coverage and offer reduced rate treatments based on income, as well as focus treatments for stress that cost $25.

Stepper realized her current location was no longer optimal for her growing business.



The new location is larger, provides a more professional medical setting and will have dedicated customer parking spaces.

She rented the east one third of the building and during their remodel and upgrade they created two separate clinic spaces. The west two thirds are now occupied by Remote Allergy Providers.

They use a very effective style of acupuncture where they only needle the forearms and lower legs. This allows them to offer treatments in leather, zero balance recliner chairs with healing jade crystal heat and massage, as well as treatments on massage tables.

It also features a bike rack for customers, who will receive a free Happy Hour Acupuncture treatment for walking or biking to their appointment five times.

For more information visit CascadeAcupuncture.org or call 541-387-4325 and ask for your free 15-minute consultation, including a mini treatment.

Cascade Acupuncture Center will host an Open House on Wednesday, May 2 from 5 to 8 p.m.