February Building Permits

Hood River County
Commercial Structural
Double Mountain, LLC, 1460 Indian Creek Road, Hood River – Change of Occupancy.
Diamond Fruit Growers Inc., 3495 Chevron Road, Hood River – Mezzanine footings.
Catapult, LLC, 1512 Osprey Drive, Hood River – Industrial building.
Sam D. and Carol F. Smith, 460 Dry Creek Road, Cascade Lock – Amendment to existing cell tower.
Hood River County, 6573 Highway 35, Mt. Hood Parkdale – Mt. Hood Fire State, turning vehicle bay space into gym.
Double Mountain, LLC, 1460 Indian Creek Road, Hood River – Commercial reroof.
Residential Structural
Jordan M. and Samantha R. Struck, 367 Morton Road, Hood River – New single-family dwelling.
Michael J. and Kathy M. Oates, 3484 Dethman Ridge Drive, Hood River – Adding deck with stairs.
Amber J. Taylor, 3737 Straight Hill Road, Hood River – New garage.
Ida K. and Byron G. Roberts Trustees, 880 Roberts Drive, Hood River – New single-family dwelling.
Ida K. and Byron G. Roberts Trustees, 915 Roberts Drive, Hood River – New single-family dwelling.
Integrity Building and Construction LLC, 1040 Multnomah Road, Hood River – Replacement dwelling.
Integrity Building and Construction LLC, 1040 Multnomah Road, Hood River – New shop.
David L. and J.R. Windsor, 3980 Blackberry, Hood River – Addition.
Franke and Carrie Thomas, 3974 Portland Drive, Hood River – Roof mounted solar array installation.
Orchard Land Corporation, 1904 Country Club Road, Hood River – Replacement of single-family home.
Bradley M. and Raquel A. Vannatta, 4121 Belmont Drive, Hood River – Foundation and 728-square-foot garage for modular home.
Joe and Amanda Niles, 5300 Wild Dogwood Road, Mt. Hood Parkdale – New single-family dwelling.
Floyd F. Branson, III and Laurie R. Branson, 3775 Fairview Drive, Hood River – Water damage repair.
Jeffery A. and Cassandra L. McNerney, 5015 Green Road, Hood River – Addition/remodel.
Moore Orchards Inc., 2405 Stricker Drive, Hood River – New farm labor kitchen.
Benjamin J. and Natalie S. Bronson, 4098 Newton Drive, Mt. Hood Parkdale – New single family dwelling.
City of Hood River
Commercial Structural
BPO Elks No. 1507, 304 Cascade Ave., Hood River – Installing new microwave dish, new CAT 5 cabling, new antenna, new equipment in existing cabinet, new radios.
GU LLC, 2690 May Street Suite 101, Hood River – Tenant improvement: Move two interior walls (non-load bearing), close two doorways with intent to create two different offices.
Residential Structural
Curtis Homes, 207 Sieverkroop Drive, Hood River – New single-family dwelling.
Consolidated Land and Cattle, LLC., 2718 Lilly Drive, Hood River – New single-family dwelling.
Consolidated Land and Cattle, LLC, 2723 Lilly Drive, Hood River – New single-family dwelling.
Consolidated Land and Cattle, LLC, 2719 Lily Drive, Hood River – New single-family dwelling.
Oregon Property Group, 2240 Sherman Ave., Hood River – Crawl space improvements.
