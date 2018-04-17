Death notices for April 18 edition:

Gregory Facey Sr.

Gregory Allen Facey Sr. passed away on April 14, 2018, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Gregory was born on Sept. 1, 1949, and was 68 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Allan Henderson

Dr. Allan James Henderson passed away with family by his side on April 16, 2018, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Allan was born Dec. 27, 1925, and was 92 years of age at the time of his passing. Services are pending at this time with arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.