Service annoucement for April 18 edition: Ruben Krieger

Ruben Krieger

Ruben Patrick Krieger passed away on April 13, 2018, at Laurelhurst Village in Portland, Ore. Ruben was born on Aug. 21, 1953, and was 64 years of age at the time of his passing. A service will be held on Saturday, April 28 at 1 p.m. at Church of the Nazarene, 2168 Belmont Ave. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.