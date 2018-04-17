Children’s Park stays open through Sunday

Hood River Children’s Park, scheduled for closure, will remain open a week longer than originally thought.

The park will be open through April 22, according to Mark Lago, City of Hood River Public Works director. Lago said the delay was because of the time needed to line up a fencing contractor.

The fence will go up on Monday, April 23, and removal of the Children’s Park play structure will begin April 24 or 25. The fencing will be reminiscent of the structure’s closure a year ago when the city first found that portions of the footings and other parts of the structure were rotten or in failing condition.

For about a month, the structure was closed while parts were removed. That led to the city’s decision to remove the playground, at a $460,000 cost that requires a community fundraising effort for $160,000.

This time, however, the entire park — playground, picnic area, restrooms, lawn and covered play shed — will all be closed for about two months as crews take down the old structure and prepare the ground for the new one. A community project kicks in the first week of June for installation of the new playground.

The new structure, designed by Play By Design, followed a community design-build process, and will be by and large ADA-accessible, with over 50 total play elements. The play area footprint will be increased by 3,000 square-feet over the original park.

The new structure will be installed in the first week of June, and 240 volunteers will be needed each day.

For more information, email childrenspark@cityofhoodriver.com.

For information about donating to the Children’s Park fund, contact Hood River Rotary Foundation via Jess Miller at jess@lestax.com.

To stay up-to-date on park projects, sign up for the Children’s Park or city public works email lists at ci.hood-river.or.us/connect.