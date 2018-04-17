Earth Day events added in HR, Mosier

On April 21-22, and beyond, local communities will celebrate Earth Day with clean-up projects and speakers, music, a parade, and fellowship. Add these events to a growing list of events in the Gorge:

Columbia Riverkeeper will celebrate Earth Day with a river clean up and invasive weed pull at the Nichols Natural Area on April 21 from 10 a.m. to noon.

“By removing litter and pesky invasive plants, you’ll help beautify our river and create room for healthy and diverse riparian habitat,” said Riverkeeper spokeswoman Liz Terhaar. “We always look forward to celebrating Earth Day with our volunteers.” Riverkeeper will provide bags, gloves, and snacks. Some tools will be provided but feel free to bring your own.

Nichols Natural Area is located in front of the Hampton Inn, near the Hood River pedestrian bridge. RSVP at bit.ly/EarthDayHoodRiver2018.

The Rand Road Planting Project happens on April 22 at 9 a.m. and on April 27 at 1 p.m., just south of West Cascade Avenue. Hood River Tree Committee and other local groups are organizing the project; anyone who wants to help is invited.

Volunteers will include Hood River Valley High School junior Matthew Tichenor, who is helping organize the event as his Extended Application project through the school. Tichenor said, “Our goal for this project is to promote awareness of the importance of planting, protecting, and enhancing our environment with trees.” (See page A10 for more from Tichenor.)

A “Tinker Table” and bike tune-ups are just part of the Earth Day Rummage and Repair Fair at Mosier Community School on April 21-22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A trash clean-up, “water conversations” and tree plantings are also planned.

Also planned is the second annual Environmental Education Forum of the Columbia River Gorge on April 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. as part of Earth Day Weekend.

The community is invited to attend a day of networking, peer-lead learning through small group breakout sessions and keynote addresses on this year’s theme: “How to cultivate a symbiotic relationship in a diverse community.” The forum will be at Mountain View Grange, and cost is $25; attendees are asked to bring an item for a potluck lunch.

Guest speakers include Jefferson Greene, Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs; Pamela Larsen of Hood River, an artist and educator; and Erika Rench, who coordinates Confluence in the Classroom educational outreach.

Registration is required, at CultureSeed.org.

Details at EEForum@cultureseed.org.

Earth Action Club from Hood River Valley High School is taking the lead on Earth Day observances in Hood River on Saturday (with a Friday night preparation event).

With the theme “Earth Day: Think the World of It,” events include a rally next to the library, parade to Waterfront Park and, weather permitting, a concert at the park.

During the event, high school students and community members will pass out markers, whiteboards, and chalk, inviting community members “to express vows to the Earth, our heartfelt Earth intention for this year, or our commitment to enhancing the vitality of the region,” said co-organizer Peter Cornelison.

The gathering starts downtown at 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Georgiana Smith Park next to Hood River Library. Speakers and a group song are planned before a parade through town to Hood River Waterfront Park about 5 p.m. Wear your favorite wild animal costume.



At Waterfront Park starting at about 5 p.m., celebrators will enjoy a few more inspirational talks, participate in writing and drawing activities, and a brief “Love of Earth” ceremony. Plus, if there is no rain, dance to the music of the band Center Street (blues, Latin, and rock) with male and female harmonies integrated with acoustic and electric guitars and percussion.



Event organizers encourage all to come and participate “in fellowship and fun,” Cornelison said.

“Go wild and express your inner artist on cardboard at a ‘Sign (painting) and Wine’ party from 4-7 p.m. at Riverside Church (317 State St.) on Friday, April 20. This is in preparation for the parade and rally.

Earth Week Tree Planting

Matthew Tichenor writes, “I’m working with The Hood River Tree Committee as part of my Extended Application project to hold an event called the Rand Road Planting Project on April 22 and on April 27. We’ll be planting 11 trees on Rand Road with the help of local volunteers. I’m thrilled about this project because as a community, we’re stepping in the direction of making our town a more natural and appealing environment.

“One of the distinguishing factors was of a nice place is that it’s landscaped with a variety of trees. Besides some of the economic benefits that trees have been proven to provide, trees create a more natural, healthy, and pleasant environment. Based on this, I gravitated toward the idea of planting trees for my Extended Application project. My initial goal of my extended application project was to positively impact the Hood River community, and with all the new housing developments being built in place of orchards, I felt there needed to be some compensation for the loss of trees.

“As it turns out, organizing a tree planting project requires a lot of helping hands.

“For my project, I’ll be assisting the Hood River Tree Committee by organizing elements of the project, such as creating supply lists.

“Most of my focus will be on education outreach. Education outreach is basically getting the word out and getting people involved. Essentially I’ll be finding ways to let people know what we’re doing, finding volunteers to help out, and explaining to the volunteers why what we’re doing is important.”

For more information, contact Tichenor at matthew.tichenor11@gmail.com.