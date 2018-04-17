Entertainment Update for April 18

Liberty Quartet April 20

Grass Valley First Baptist Church Spring Fling celebrates with Southern Gospel music and worship with the Liberty Quartet on Friday, April 20, at 7 p.m. The northwest band features Royce Mitchell, bass; Paul W. Ellis, lead; Derek Simonis, baritone; and Philip Batton, tenor. First Baptist Church, 122 Mill Street, Grass Valley. For more information, call 541-333-2533.

Hazelnuts at Stave & Stone

The Hazelnuts, featuring Crazy Pete and Gary Reedare, plays at Stave and Stone on Saturday, April 21, from 6-8 p.m. Stave and Stone, 210 Oak St., Hood River; 541-946-3750.

Music, comedy at Lyle Hotel

It’s local live music Wednesdays at the Lyle Hotel with Chic Preston’s Liberty Bond Jug Trio from 6-8 p.m. On Saturday, April 21, Laugh in Lyle comedy nights continue with Nariko Ott (Portland’s Funniest Person 2016) and Shain Brenden. Showtime 7 p.m. $15 cover. The Lyle Hotel, 100 7th St., Lyle, Wash.; 509-365-5953.

Willy & Me at the Buffalo

On Thursday, April 19 at 6 p.m., the duo Willy & Me will perform at the White Buffalo. Bill Neilson, guitar and Lisa Nelson, keyboards/percussion are known for their rich vocal harmonies and crisp instrumentation. The White Buffalo Winebar & Bistro. 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River.



Mayer, Cunard at CG Hotel

Enjoy music in the Valentino lounge every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 6-10 p.m. at the Columbia Gorge Hotel. Thursday, April 19 — Tim Mayer; Friday, April 20 — Tim Mayer; Saturday, April 21 — Laura Cunard. Columbia Gorge Hotel, 4000 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5566.

Bamboozled at River City

Coming up at River City: Friday, April 20: Portland-based funk band Bamboozled. Saturday, April 21: Chicago-based Bluegrass band, The Henhouse Prowlers. Shows at 10 p.m. 21 and over. River City Saloon, 207 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-387-2583.

Wasco Brothers at Zim’s

Coming up at Zim’s: Tuesday, April 17: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare & Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m. Friday, April 20: Willy & Nelson Band, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, April 21: The Wasco Brothers. 7-10 p.m.

Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles, 541-296-2368.

Music at Parkdale Grange

Donna Reuter (violin) and Diane Allen (piano) are playing during lunch at the Parkdale Grange on Saturday, April 21, for Blossom Festival. Parkdale Grange, 7375 Clear Creek Road, Mt. Hood, 541-352-7723.

