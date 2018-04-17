Home and Lifestyle Show returns April 27-29 in The Dalles

The annual Bicoastal Media/Guild Mortgage Home and Lifestyle Show will open its doors Friday, April 27 at 5 p.m. at The Dalles Civic Auditorium, and will run throughout Northwest Cherry Festival weekend to Sunday, April 29.

The Home and Lifestyle Show is in its 38th year, and is the only one of its kind in the Gorge. It’s sponsored by Guild Mortgage, and presented by 105.5/96.9 FM KCGB, Newsradio 1300 AM/103.9 FM, 93.5 KACI FM, KIHR AM 1340/98.3 FM and Classic Rock 92.7/102.9 FM KMSW.



This year’s Home Show will have more than 40 displays, exhibits and product demonstrations, and many are new for 2018. There will be home improvement opportunities and ideas, new home construction, smart home technology, affordable housing solutions, outdoor living, RV and car show, heating and air conditioning, spa sale, kitchenware and more. Home Depot will conduct a Kids Build-it Clinic and Do-it-Yourself clinic. There will be door prizes plus many exhibitors will be featuring product demonstrations and giveaways in their booths as well as products and services at prices only available at the Home Show.



Exhibitor information will air all three days on 93.5 KACI FM, KCGB 105.5/96.9, 92.7 KMSW, Newsradio 1300/103.9, and KIHR 1340 AM/98.3 FM.

Admission to the Bicoastal Media/Guild Mortgage Home and Lifestyle Show is free. Hours for the show at The Dalles Civic Auditorium are 5-8 p.m. on Friday, April 27, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 28, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 29.