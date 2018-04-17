Mosier Rummage and Repair Fair

All events happen at Mosier Community School, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on April 21-22.

Proceeds support the MCS greenhouse installation; donations are welcome.

Find lightly used and functional treasures from 16 households. Everything from kids and adult clothing to household goods and tools.

Bike tune-ups will be offered to get your bike road ready.

Bring your broken or ailing items and get them restored, with the help of Grindstone Knife and Tool Sharpening, and a tinker table — “if you can’t fix it, we’ll see if we can,” organizers said.

Purchase home baked goods or pizza by the slice along with spring planting starts. There will also be face-painting and games.

Saturday, 11 a.m.. to 2 p.m. — Water Conversations: learn about what is happening with local water supplies and what you can do to support its health, sponsored by Mosier Watershed Council and Wasco County Soil and Water Conservation district.

Saturday — Show Mosier Some Love Trash Cleanup, 11 a.m. to noon; all are welcome to join teams in cleaning up some sensitive areas of the community. Bags provided by SOLVE Oregon.

Sunday — Tree planting at noon, school grounds, trees donated by Mount Hood Gardens.