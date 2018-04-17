SHERIFF LOG, April 2 to 15

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

April 11 — S.W. John Quincy Court, Cascade Locks — Assault reported.

April 13 — S.E. Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for attempt assault IV.

April 15 — Hood River — Male arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and menacing following a reported road rage incident in Hood River.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

April 8 — Button Bridge — Male arrested for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

April 15 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Suspicious vehicle located in the parking lot of the Hood River Valley High School baseball field. One juvenile was cited for minor in possession of marijuana.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:

April 4 — State Street, 300 block — Disorderly conduct reported.

April 4 — State Street, 300 block — Juvenile arrested for criminal mischief II and disorderly conduct II, and lodged at NORCOR.

April 11 — Baseline Drive, 4900 block — Male arrested for disorderly conduct.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

April 7 — Tucker Road, 1100 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and failure to preform the duties of a driver following a single vehicle crash investigation. He was lodged at NORCOR.

April 10 — Hood River — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a motor vehicle crash.

April 14 — Parkdale — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on Highway 35 at Tollbridge Road and lodged at NORCOR.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

April 6 — S.W. Venture Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Identity theft reported.

April 6 — Eastside Road, 1500 block — Fraud reported.

April 15 — Highway 35, 2300 block — Counterfeit money reported to have been used at a gas station.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

April 2 — Hood River — Deputy conducted a traffic stop on an individual who was misdemeanor suspended. The individual was arrested and lodged at NORCOR.

April 7 — Indian Creek near Belmont — Non-injury motor vehicle crash reported.

April 7 — Tucker Road, 1000 block — Motor vehicle crash with injury reported.

April 8 — I-84 near exit 51 — Deputies responded to a single vehicle rollover crash. Injuries were reported.

April 8 — Dee Highway — Deputy took report of a vehicle collision involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

April 11 — Tucker Road, 1000 block — Hit and run reported.

April 12 — Ehrck Hill Drive — Deputy responded to a two vehicle, non-injury motor vehicle crash.

April 13 — Highway 35 near milepost 101 — Deputy responded to a single vehicle, non-injury crash.

April 15 — Hood River — Deputy assisted the Hood River City Police with a traffic complaint that occurred on I-84.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

April 2 — State Street, 300 block — Male arrested on a warrant.

April 5 — Riordan Hill Drive, 4700 block — Male arrested on outstanding warrants out of Washington County.

April 11 — Highway 35 at milepost 92 — Female arrested on a warrant issued out of Jefferson County.

Theft or burglary:

April 6 — Post Canyon — Vehicle break in reported at the Post Canyon Staging Area.

April 10 — Miller Road, 5700 block — Burglary reported.

April 14 — S.W. Wasco Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Theft reported. Multiple vehicles had gas stolen overnight.

April 14 — Highway 35, 400 block — Theft reported.

Other:

April 3 — Reed Road, 2500 block — Unattended death investigation conducted.

April 4 — N.W. WaNaPa Street, 700 block, Cascade Locks — Found property was turned in at the sheriff’s office.

April 9 — Central Vale — Property placed into evidence to be destroyed.

April 11 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Deputies took into custody and transported a juvenile to juvenile detention at the request of the juvenile department.

April 12 — Tucker Road near Indian Creek — Male issued a citation for minor in possession of alcohol.

April 13 — S.E. Wheeler Avenue, Cascade Locks — Female arrested following a welfare check on her four children.

April 13 — N.E. Forest Lane, 600 block, Cascade Locks — Juvenile problems reported.