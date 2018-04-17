Submit questions for ‘Talk about Race’

On Friday, May 4 at 6 p.m., Columbia Center for the Arts will present “Talk to Everyone & Everything about Race,” an ongoing, socially engaged art project. This community discussion brings participants together to talk with people and places about race in open and meaningful ways. The project is co-authored by Amanda Leigh Evans, Lisa Jarrett, and Lauren Moran, artists based in Portland who work collaboratively on interdisciplinary public projects that ask questions and encourage critical thinking.

Come share a meal provided by local groups and explore what “race” means in our community. This is an open-forum, mediated discussion guided by questions submitted ahead of time by community members, and by input by participants during the event.

From now until May 4, Gorge community members are invited to text or email questions about “race” to the event’s leaders, in order to help guide this community-based public conversation.

Note: Any individual or personal information shared during question submission will not be shared publicly.

Text questions to 541-838-0821 or email TalkAboutRaceHoodRiver@gmail.com.