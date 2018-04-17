Water line street closures continue

The City of Hood River will close Sixth from State to Sherman Street from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 20, and motorists can expect delays in the area this week and beyond because of ongoing work on Sherman Street from Ninth Street east. The entire project will be resurfaced with new asphalt following the water line replacement as Beam Excavating and other city crews install water mains in the neighborhood.

Also, the intersections of Hazel Avenue and East Hazel and East Eugene streets will be closed full-time through April 20. From April 30 to May 1, it will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Look for flaggers in place during intersection work, and anticipate changes in where mobile signage and flaggers will be stationed, along with temporary steel plates and temporary rough asphalt patching.

The city and Crestline Construction will be installing a water pressure regulating vault at East Hazel and Eugene. Crews have dug a pit more than 10 feet deep to make way for the vault. Access to the east side of town will be through East Second Street at Sherman Avenue only during the above times.

The city and Beam Excavating will be installing a sanitary sewer in Serpentine during this project time. Traffic on Sherman and Sixth streets may experience delays at times while work is occurring in the Sherman and Sixth intersection, as well as at State and Sixth streets.

Serpentine serves as a connector from downtown to the Heights; use Ninth and (if open) Seventh streets as detours.

For information on both projects, call senior project manager Wade Seaborn at 541-387-5221.