Annual silent auction supports WSV PTO Friday, April 27

The White Salmon Valley K-8 PTO will be holding its 26th Annual Silent Auction on Friday, April 27 from 5-7:30 p.m. at Whitson Elementary School in White Salmon. The local business community has generously donated hundreds of items and there is something for everyone, said a press release.

This event is open to the entire community. Attendees will have the opportunity to double their impact by making a tax-deductible cash donation that Insitu, Zepher and Custom Interface will match. There will also be a raffle for bikes, donated by McCoy-Holliston.

The silent auction is the PTO’s biggest fundraiser of the year and helps pay for field trips, assemblies, visiting artists, curriculum materials, and many other educational opportunities and supplies. Pizza and hot dogs, donated by Beneventi’s Pizza, will be available for purchase, as well as sweet treats donated by local bakeries. Also offered on-site are children’s workshops and various supervised activities, so the kids can have fun while parents attend the event.



To register, or for additional information, please email wsvptoauction@gmail.com.