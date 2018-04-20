Boys lacrosse follows home victory with loss on the road By Dave Henderson, HRV lacrosse correspondent

HRV Boys Lacrosse continues its strong play early as they move to 7-2 on the season after splitting this week’s games versus Newberg at home and Sherwood on the road.

First up was Newberg on Monday, April 16, where HRV showed solid team play and came away with a 14-4 win.

Newberg came to HRV and ran into a balanced offense and a stifling defense, led by defensive efforts and multiple caused turnovers by the long stick defensemen freshman Jace Peterson, junior Hunter Asai, senior Jayden Pedrotti, and left stick middie’s Maverik Geller, Oscar Baldwin and Andrew Gjino.

The Eagles continued to show solid teamwork with a good offensive balance versus Newberg.

Eight different players were in the scoring column for HRV.

Top performers for the game were Alex McAlpine with five goals and a run of 11 face off wins with only three losses, and Cale Brown adding three more to the total.

Next up for the Eagles was a trip on the road to Sherwood the following day on Tuesday, April 17.

In this matchup, HRV would fall short, losing by a final score of 8-4 to the Sherwood Bowman, but it was a very close game.

At the end of the third period, this game was tied at 4-4, but HRV could not keep up pace with a powerful Sherwood team.

From the outset, the Eagles matched the Bowman throughout the game, exchanging the lead several times leading into the fourth with the tie score.

In the fourth, penalties took their toll on the Eagles, a game total of 11 penalties in a very physical game.

Down the stretch, the Bowman ran away with the game with four unanswered goals.

Jhett Chrisman for HRV had nine saves in the goal after a barrage of shots for the Bowman.

HRV scorers versus Sherwood: Shane Sorensen, Josh Nardone, McAlpine and Tallon Henderson.

On the season, HRV has outscored opponents 101 to 50.

And not only have the boys outscored opponents by 50-plus this season, but they have also only allowed one game of double-digit scoring this year.

Next up for the Eagles was Summit at home on Friday, April 20 (results unavailable at press time), and then is Bend on Saturday, April 21 at 1 p.m.