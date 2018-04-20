Boys tennis opens conference undefeated

It’s halfway through the month of April and HRV boys tennis remains undefeated in league play after Wednesday’s matchup versus The Dalles.

HRV beat The Dalles by a final team score of 7-1 to move to 5-1 on the season and 3-0 in conference.

“We had to move our roster around due to some varsity players being absent,” said head coach Jon Hiatt. “I was really excited to see our number four varsity player, Stefan Salmer, who stepped up into a singles’ position as he usually plays doubles, and junior varsity players John Hunter and Josh Humann step up in the number four doubles.

“Both those boys stepped up to the challenge and got some tough wins,” said Hiatt.

At number four singles, Salmer went down early as he lost the first set by a score of 4-6 to Sanjay Ramathan of The Dalles.

However, Salmer would take victories in back-to-back sets to come away with the victory, 6-2 in the second set and 10-6 in the third set.

Hunter and Humann at number four doubles went into extra time in the first set with Torres and Pothier of The Dalles, but HRV would ultimately in by a final score of 7-6 (5).

In the second set, Hunter and Humann won 7-5 to come away with the duo’s first varsity win.

At number one singles, freshman Sawyer Bogard continues to dominate competition as he cruised past James Pashek by final set scores of 6-0 and 6-1.

Carson Shutt, number two singles for HRV, defeated Andy Lopez in three sets, 6-3, 5-7 and 10-8.

At number three singles, Jacob Kaplan beat Salvador Garcia in two sets, 6-2 and 7-5

HRV’s number one doubles, Adam Harter and Simon Harsanyi, lost to Patel and Reyes in a two-set match by final scores of 6-1 and 6-2.

In number two doubles competition, HRV’s Luke Harter and Arnulfo Perez nearly swept their matchup, defeating Dexter and Barrgon by set scores of 6-1 and 6-0.

Chris Riviello and Jay Fiedler at number three doubles took down Kienlen and H. Pashek in two sets, 6-2 and 6-0.

HRV’s next game was against Pendleton on Thursday, April 19 (results unavailable at press time).

The Eagles next home game is on Wednesday, April 25 as they welcome Hermiston to Tsuruta Tennis Courts; this will be HRV’s fifth conference match of the season.