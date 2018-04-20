CGCC holds dance fundraiser

Expect line dancing lessons, a live auction, a prime rib buffet and fun for the entire family when Columbia Gorge Community College Foundation launches its “Saddle Up and Celebrate” fundraiser April 26 during Northwest Cherry Festival.

“The Foundation awarded approximately $120,000 in scholarships in 2017-18, and our goal is to increase this amount every year as we help students achieve their educational and career goals,” said Stephanie Hoppe, the Foundation’s executive director. “We’re privileged to join the Northwest Cherry Festival line-up with this inaugural event, and we cordially invite everyone to help us celebrate our college’s mission of building dreams and transforming lives.”

“Saddle Up and Celebrate” is Thursday, April 26, beginning at 5 p.m. in the Ft. Dalles Readiness Center on The Dalles Campus of Columbia Gorge Community College. The buffet dinner features music and dancing by “Willy and Nelson,” line dancing lessons with Don Slusher, dinner including prime rib, chicken, and side dishes, and a live auction featuring auctioneer David Griffith.

Price at the door is $40 or $35 one week or more in advance. Price for a table of eight is $400. Tickets and tables may be purchased at cgccfoundation.brownpapertickets.com.

The evening begins with line dancing lessons at 5 p.m., followed by dinner, music and dancing at 6 p.m., auction at 7 p.m., then more dancing and music starting at 7:30 p.m. “Saddle Up and Celebrate” concludes by 9 p.m.

The event is part of a full roster of Northwest Cherry Festival, which celebrates its 39th season in 2018 with a theme of “Return to the Planet of the Cherries.” The complete schedule for Northwest Cherry Festival is on The Dalles Area Chamber’s calendar at www.thedalleschamber.com.

For details, call 541-506-6111, visit the foundation website, www.cgccfoundation.org or email foundation@cgcc.edu.