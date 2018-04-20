Church News: Nazarenes welcome Linders

Hood River Church of the Nazarene welcomes a new pastoral family this month. Kim and Canda Linder and their children will begin their ministry in Hood River on April 29.

The Linders have been married for 26 years and have three children: Glenn, age 23, is a senior at Warner Pacific College; Noah, age 17, is currently a junior at Eagle Point High School; and Zoe, age 13, is in the eighth grade.

Kim is an Ordained Elder in the Church of the Nazarene. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Western Oregon University and has completed the Elder Track for Ministerial Studies through the Nazarene Bible College.

Kim and Canda have served in the Eagle Point Nazarene Church for the last 10 years. They began that ministry with 10-12 people in the church and now the attendance is around 70.

Kim also served in Molalla Nazarene Church as Youth Pastor for five years. While in Molalla, the youth group grew from four to around 50 students. Kim also served as co-director of ORPAC Jr. High Camp for two years.

According to a Nazarane press release, “Kim’s ministry calling is to help others discover and experience the love of Christ and take a step on their faith journey. His desire is to cultivate transformational opportunities by living and proclaiming the message of holiness.”