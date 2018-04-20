Golf Course gets new restaurant

For the past few years, Raven’s Nest was the main course for a built-up appetite after a day of golf at the Hood River Golf Course.

However, in January former ownership closed the restaurant; but an employee of Raven’s Nest didn’t want to see the business shut down just yet.

“When I heard about the opportunity to open a restaurant at a place I already loved, I wanted it from the get-go,” said Tabitha Miller, co-owner of the new restaurant, Tabby’s Hole In One Clubhouse Bar and Grill. “This place has everything you could want in a bar and grill: food, drinks, TVs, a pool table, a dance floor and outdoor recreation with golf.”

Although when this opportunity was first presented to Tabitha, she knew that her vision of owning this restaurant couldn’t be achieved without the help of one person, her mother Debra Miller.

“When I got the news about the opening for a business at this place I mentioned it to my mom that same day,” said Tabitha.

From 1998 to 2005, Debra had owned Mount Hood Restaurant in Hood River.

During that time, Tabitha worked as an employee under Debra, but she had never been part of an ownership until Tabby’s Hole In One.

The experience that Debra has owning her own restaurant is something Tabitha doesn’t have yet but wants — which is why Tabitha needed her mother to be on board with taking over this establishment before she could sign off on the paperwork.

“I’ve never owned my own restaurant before, so this is something new to me,” said Tabitha. “But I’ve wanted to for quite some time now. That’s why it was so important for me to have my mother with me on this because she knows how to run a business on her own and I can have her by my side while I am learning for myself.”

However, her mother wasn’t too sure she wanted to do this back when Tabitha had told her of the opening back in December of last year.

“I was hesitant at first because it’s an open and close seven days a week and I’ve already done that once with the Mount Hood Restaurant,” said Debra. “Being older and (having) done this before was part of my hesitance at first and being removed from owning a business the past couple years was also some of the push back I had early on.”

But eventually, a deal was made between the two.

“The deal we made, between my daughter and I, was that she would be the 24/7 and I am the 12/7,” said Debra. “I am going to let her run it, this is her restaurant and I am here to get this restaurant up and going and any help I can be; I am here for her, but eventually this will be hers completely.”

Which calls to the “Tabby’s,” in the name of the bar and grill; an effort to show more of an emphasis on Tabitha taking duties as an owner.

“There’s a lot here and plenty of growth to be made,” said Debra. “The locals want it and so do the golfers, having the community behind us is something we’re both very appreciative of.”

In June, Tabitha and Debra are going to start opening up the dance floor and bringing in local bands on Friday and Saturday nights; the business will extend its hours to 1 a.m. on those days come June.

Currently, Tabby’s Hole In One has a happy hour menu from 3-6 p.m. and within the next month daily specials are going to be offered as well.

Tabby’s takes pride in cutting their own meat, besides T-bone steaks, and that none of their meat is frozen.

There’s also a kids’ menu, and provided with that are colored pencils and drawings for kids.

Tabby’s Hole In One is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“We thank everyone who have been supportive of us and who want this place open,” said Tabitha. “Our ideas my mother and I have for the future of this business are things that will make this a place the community wants around.”