HRV girls tennis cruises past The Dalles

Columbia River Conference play was in action on Tuesday, April 17 as the HRV girls tennis traveled to The Dalles for their second league match of the season.

“The girls did not disappoint,” said head coach Erin Mason.

The Eagles nearly swept The Dalles, winning by a final overall score of 7-1.

This victory for HRV moves the girls to 4-1 overall on the season and 2-0 in conference play.

The tone was set early in this comptition with HRV’s number one and two singles and doubles coming away with four straight set victories.

“As a coach, it’s a big relief when my ones and twos get wins,” said Mason. “Going into the last four matches ahead 4-0 is awesome.”



This was led by number one singles Montsie Garrido, who made “quick work” of Yahida Alvarez from The Dalles, winning by match scores of 6-1 in both sets.

Following Garrido’s victory was Ruby Dosier at number two singles.

Before this match, Dosier had sustained a minor hand injury at last Saturday’s Steve Rankin Memorial Tournament and that hand would give her problems once again in the second set.

“After winning the first set 6-4, Ruby was quickly down 0-3 in the second set and I told her if she wanted to default her match, I was completely okay with that,” said Mason. But she wasn’t. “Ruby told me, ‘I’m good, I want to finish,’ and boy, she won the next six games straight and won her second set 6-3.”

Dosier beat Dalia Mondragon of The Dalles by final match scores of 6-4 and 6-3.

In doubles competition, Claire Oswald and Kirby Joseph took down Lupita Contreras and Natalie Varland of The Dalles by 6-2 in both sets for the number one doubles victory.

Sally Evans and Kali Wetherell were winners in their number two doubles competition versus Lisbet Leon and Mireya Huila, winning by 6-4 in both sets.

Onto the number threes and fours for HRV.

This group was led by HRV’s number three doubles Alivea Harsanyi and Barrett Ihde, who won their first set 6-4 and lost a close battle in the second set 4-6 to Karla Najera and Pearl Guzman.



Harsanyi and Ihde hunkered down in the third set tie breaker winning 10-8 to win the match.



“This is a new combo at number three and once these two realize their potential they will have continued success this season and next year as they are both juniors,” said Mason. “They are getting better and better every match and will be a tough doubles team and have tons of potential.”

At number four doubles, Silva Sankari was paired with JoJo Summersett as Silva’s regular partner, Megan Church, was out because of an illness.



“I wasn’t worried at all as JoJo is a veteran on the team and has played varsity over the last couple years,” said Mason. “JoJo is my what you would call a utility player. She can fill in at singles and doubles on my varsity squad and I don’t think she realizes how important she is to the team.”

Sankari and Summersett made short work of their match winning 6-1 in the first set and 6-3 in the second set.



At number three singles, Jordan Ziegner battled through a third set tie breaker to win her match over Michaela Haight.



Ziegner is three for three on third set tie breakers this season.

Monica DeLaRosa, at number four singles for HRV, fell short against Arlette Santillian, losing in a third set tie breaker 5-10.



“Overall, I like where we are at as a team,” said Mason. “We are still ironing out some rough spots in our game, but more than anything we need to stay focused as we move ahead.”

Next up for the girls is a matchup on the road in Pendleton on Thursday, April 19 (results unavailable at press time).

