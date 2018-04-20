Indian Creek Invite high school golf results

On April 16, local high school golf teams made their way to the Indian Creek Golf Course for the Indian Creek Invite.

A total of three high schools competed: Hood River Valley, Horizon Christian and The Dalles.

However, four teams would compete as The Dalles brought with them an A and a B squad.

This year’s Indian Creek Invite was won by HRV, as the Eagles totaled a final score of 377.

Behind the Eagles in second place were the Hawks, who beat out The Dalles B team by a comfortable 26-point margin.

Final team scores: HRV 377; Horizon Christian 409; The Dalles (B) 435; The Dalles (A) 439.

In the boys competition, Ren Tappert finished top-three with a final score of 83.

Not far behind Tappert was Owen Clemett, who shot a 93 on the day.

In the girls competition, Amy Webber led the way as she shot a 92, earning her the top-spot.

Other results: Christian Cunningham, 95 (also had the longest drive on the sixth hole); Jesse Williams, 104; Nick Moe, 104; Caleb Nelson, 106; and Dylan Santee, 109.

Next up for the Eagles golf team is a matchup on the road in Arlington on Friday, April 20 (results unavailable at press time).

And for Horizon, the Hawks will be traveling to Banks on Thursday, April 26 for a conference invite.