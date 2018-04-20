Letters to the Editor for April 21

Check status

League of Women Voters of Oregon (LWVOR) suggests you check your Oregon Voter Registration at www.oregonvotes.gov/myvote. The upcoming Primary Election on May 15 is a closed election, meaning that in order to see the candidates of the party of your choice, you must register with that party by April 24.

If you find that you are listed as unaffiliated, your ballot will not list candidates affiliated with a particular party. You must choose a party affiliation to get a ballot with candidates from that party. Check and make changes by April 24.

Lucy L. Hill

Hood River

Strong v. STRs

One of the concerns the Hood River County Board of Commissioners voiced at the April 16 hearing regarding STRs (Short Term Rentals) was that they didn’t have other Oregon counties to look to – counties have created strong decisive ordinances protecting the livability of their residents from STRs. The concern (fear) it seemed, was that because Hood River County was so small it should look to larger counties for precedent and protocol. Why can’t Hood River County set the standard for all of Oregon? We may be small but we are special. Please protect the investment and quality of living of those who have lived in this county their entire lives, those who have financially struggled to move here, and the farmers who want to keep farming. Keep this county unique.

The testimony was strong and unanimous — please listen to your constituents.

Heather Blaine

Parkdale

Judge, jury

Anyone with thumbs and a smart phone is a self-appointed expert on every social and legal issue thanks to service providers such as Google and Verizon.



Recently a group of high school women formed a group to express their concerns about safety in the community and share their thoughts with legislators and policy-makers. I know several of these women personally and can assure readers they are intelligent young adults capable of much reflection.



I just learned today that the court of public opinion on Facebook has been offering these young people both strong criticism and some fairly obnoxious name-calling. Someone claimed The Constitution came from God himself. A few people expressed strong conviction these women are bonafide idiots who eat soap. Others erroneously claimed the school walkout last month was organized by school teachers.

I hoped by reading opposing viewpoints the group and I would have learned something valuable and truthful about the law, and how many of us have been misinformed. Instead, I struggled to follow many of the posts because the grammar and punctuation errors made it difficult to understanding the points many contributors were trying to make.



Gun rights advocates keep saying that bullying is the cause of our woes.

Calling people idiots merely because they have an opposing viewpoint constitutes bullying. If someone has an idiotic IDEA, we should provide them practical information to sway their opinion.



In our society we often and incorrectly assume a person’s beliefs and identity are the same thing. If we cannot separate the person from the idea, we will never hear what they say and they will never hear us.

Steve Kaplan

Hood River

Vote Oates

It is a pleasure to voice my support for Mike Oates in the election for County Commission Chair. I have known Mike and his family for many years, both personally and professionally. As a lifelong resident of our valley, Mike has held numerous volunteer positions over the years, including school board and library district board. Always well informed and educated in any discussion, Mike will bring a balanced and inclusive voice to the commission.

Mike’s dedication to community coupled with his extensive experience as a business owner will serve the county well.

Please join me in voting for Mike Oates as our next County Commission Chair.

Ben Sheppard

Hood River

‘Stunned, saddened’

I wish you remembered saying it, Mark Johnson. Your remembering it would make it easier for me to handle. I’ve respected you for years, I always voted for you, I even have the card you sent to me about our ¡Somos Uno¡ charity cider posted in our taproom at Slopeswell Cider.

So I was stunned to hear your comment. Are all homeboys (code: brown people) from the hood (code: poor) to be denigrated, or were you specifically singling out chain migrators (code: Mexicans, though we love grouping any Latino/Chicano people in that category, don’t we)?

It would be easier to handle if it was something you remembered, and had thought about, and had regretted ever since saying it. It would be easier if you fretted over it. The fact that you “don’t remember saying it” is more dangerous to me than your saying it in the first place. It means that you feel safe denigrating people without even a thought, as if you were talking about something as mundane as mayonnaise or rain.

It means that, in a time when families in our Latino/Chicano community need our support more than ever, words that will so harm them can roll off your tongue with the ease of an utterly unremarkable event.

I wish you remembered saying it, at least then I could be angry with you. As it is, I’m just terribly sad that this is who we have decided to become.

John Metta

Hood River

Vote Crary

The Primary election is approaching fast. Time to elect Jim Crary to represent Oregon Congressional District 2.

Jim’s campaign is 100 percent funded by individual donations — no PACS, corporations, or special interests. He has signed the Candidates with a Contract (he helped write it), focusing on combatting corruption in politics and campaign finance reform. He is the ONLY Oregon candidate to have signed this. He has also signed the No NRA Money pledge — again, the ONLY Oregon candidate to sign this pledge. And he has signed the OFF Fossil Fuels Act pledge, HR3671, introduced by Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii), one of 121 candidates who have signed this pledge.

He has received a Candidate Distinction from Moms Demand Action Gun Sense, endorsed by Mayor Embanks of Madras and Manuel Gutierrez, Hermiston city councilor and member of Hispanic Advisory Committee.

Jim’s website — www.crary4congress.com — is loaded with answers to your questions. He is also available on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, @crary4congress.



Jim is approachable and friendly. He has crisscrossed our District 2 steadily for the last two years. He has been knocking on constituent doors in every part of CD2, holding town hall discussions, and neighbor meetings. Jim LOVES talking to people! And he answers his phone when you call. He returns phone calls. He has promised that when he gets to Washington, he will personally answer his phone at least five hours a week. Cool!



With Jim Crary as our CD2 Representative, we won’t have to stand on the corner and ask, “Where’s Walden?”

Barbara Thomas

Bend

‘Remember’

When you go to vote this year and in 2020, please remember who supported our president, who was convicted of fraud in the case against him and his phony university. It cost gullible citizens millions, and Trump himself made $5,000,000 according to the Guardian (UK). He was fined $25,000,000 for this fraud and his appeal was turned down. This was during election season and all I can say is it saddens, sickens and embarrasses me to hear a person convicted of fraud called president of our country.

Rob Brostoff

Cascade Locks