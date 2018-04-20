HAHRC (Healthy Active Hood River County) features May as Mental Health Month, which was started 69 years ago by the organization “Mental Health America” and its affiliates. (For more information on May is Mental Health Month, visit Mental Health America’s website at www.mentalhealthamerica.net/may.) Well, what is mental health?

Mental health and mental illness can be pictured as two points on a continuum with a range of conditions in between. When these conditions are more serious, they are referred to as mental illnesses and include depression, schizophrenia, anxiety and others that may require treatment and support. They are also widely misunderstood. People with mental illnesses are often stigmatized by others, thought of as an uncommon condition. The truth is, mental illness can happen to anybody regardless of age, culture, race, gender, ethnicity, economic status, or location. When you or someone you love is dealing with a mental health concern, sometimes it’s a lot to handle. It’s important to remember that mental health is essential to everyone’s overall health and well-being, and mental illnesses are common and treatable.



So much of what we do physically impacts us mentally. That is why the 2018 theme for Mental Health Month is Fitness #4Mind4Body; it is a call to pay attention to both your physical health and your mental health, which can help achieve overall wellness and set you on a path to recovery.

HAHRC wants everyone to know that mental illnesses are real, and recovery is always the goal. Living a healthy lifestyle may help prevent the onset or worsening of mental health conditions, as well as heart disease, diabetes, obesity and other chronic health problems. It can also help people recover from these conditions. Eating healthy foods, managing stress, exercising, and getting enough sleep can go a long way in making you both physically and mentally healthy.

“It is important to really look at your overall health, both physically and mentally, to achieve and maintain wellness,” said Al Barton, licensed professional counselor, Mid-Columbia Center for Living. “Getting the appropriate amount of exercise can help control weight, improve mental health, and help you live longer and healthier. Recent research is also connecting your nutrition and gut health with your mental health. Sleep also plays a critical role in all aspects of our life and overall health. Getting a good night’s sleep is important to having enough physical and mental energy to take on daily responsibilities. And we all know that stress can have a huge impact on all aspects of our health, so it’s important to take time to focus on stress-reducing activities like meditation or yoga. It’s all about finding the right balance to benefit both the mind and body. “

Mental Health America tells us that more Americans have access to services now due to increased insured rates and treatment rates. Yet there’s still an estimated 56% percent of American adults with mental illness who do not receive treatment. Two factors contributing to this are the serious mental health workforce shortage and the persistent stigma in identifying and seeking help for mental health concerns.

To that end, Mental Health at the Mic — a community of comedians who use comedy to reduce the stigma and give people with mental health experiences a voice — will come to Hood River on Wednesday, May 2 at the Columbia Center for the Arts. The program uses stand up comedy to reach those whose lives have been touched by mental illness, said a press release.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 7 p.m. This free event is open to the public. Columbia Center for the Arts is located at 215 Cascade Ave. in Hood River.