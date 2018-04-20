Pine Grove Crash

A two-vehicle wreck Tuesday resulted in an injured patient and vehicle debris scattered on Highway 35. An Oregon State Police log entry states at around 1 p.m. on April 17, a gray Ford Escape SUV and a blue Nissan Sentra collided in front of Pine Grove Store. There were four adult occupants in total in the vehicles, but one injury. An adult woman was transported by ambulance away from the crash scene for medical care. Fire and EMS agencies and Oregon Department of Transportation controlled traffic and cleared road debris while intermittently allowing vehicles through the scene.
