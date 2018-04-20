Police Log, March 26 to April 5

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

March 26 — Wasco Street, 1300 block — Vehicle stopped for a minor traffic violation. The driver was arrested for failure to carry and present a license and possession of methamphetamine. A female passenger was later arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

March 27 — Wasco Avenue, 2400 block — Male found a substance under his vehicle that later tested positive for cocaine. It was placed into evidence for destruction.

March 29 — Hood River — Creswell resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of possession and distribution of marijuana, possession of a schedule II and tampering with physical evidence.

March 31 — Hood River — Officer assisted on a traffic stop on a male driver with several warrants out for his arrested. The rear seat passenger was later arrested after he had in his possession two methamphetamine pipes containing meth residue.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

April 2 — Oak Street, 0-100 block — Criminal mischief reported.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

March 29 — Hood River — The Dalles resident arrested on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving. A subsequent breath test revealed a blood alcohol content above the legal limit.

March 30 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered above the legal limit.

March 31 — Second Street — Portland resident was arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered above the legal limit. In the same incident, another Portland resident was arrested on the charge of interfering with a peace officer.

March 31 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. The suspect failed a breath test and was cited and released to their mother.

April 1 — Hood River — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. He was cited and released.

April 1 — Hood River — The Dalles resident arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered more than twice the legal limit.

April 4 — Hood River — Hood River male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

April 4 — I-84 at milepost 62 — Centralia resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a restricted weapon.

April 4 — State Street, 300 block — A drug recognition evaluation was performed on a subject suspected of operating a vehicle under the influence of intoxicants.

April 4 — Dock Road, 2600 block — Male arrested on two counts of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, criminal mischief I and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

April 3 — Oak Street, 100 block — Fraudulent use of a credit card and identity theft reported. The suspects used a fraudulent credit card to purchase more than $400 worth of items.

April 4 — Fourth Street, 1600 block — Officer made contact with a Hood River resident in reference to identity theft after being alerted by California law enforcement. It was reported an arrest had been made in California and a female had been arrested for identity theft.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

March 26 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Hit and run reported.

March 30 — Sherman Avenue, 1700 block — Singe vehicle crash reported. The vehicle crashed into a power pole, causing damage to both the vehicle and the pole. No injuries occurred, and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

March 31 — Hood River — Bingen resident arrested for two warrants.

April 1 — Cascade and 13th — Hood River resident arrested on a warrant.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

March 26 — Eighth Street, 1700 block — Theft reported of an Easter decoration valued at $50.

March 26 — State Street, 400 block — Theft from a food truck reported.

March 29 — E. Marina Drive, 900 block — Stolen vehicle recovered.

March 30 — 12th Street, 1600 block — Burglary reported.

March 31 — Cascade Avenue, 2500 block — iPhone, drivers license and credit card reported as stolen at a local restaurant.

March 31 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft reported.

March 31 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Male cited and released for theft III.

April 2 — Belmont, 1300 block — Stolen bicycle reported.

April 3 — May Street, 1600 block — Theft reported.

April 4 — Hood River — Officers were advised of a motor vehicle crash in which the vehicle ended up in the Hood River off the end of Dock Road. A male was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and it was later determined he had stolen the vehicle minutes prior to the crash.

Other:

March 26 — Montello Avenue, 2200 block — Officer responded to a report of an unattended death. The subject was released by the medical examiner and was taken to a funeral home.

March 26 — Ninth Street, 700 block — Teen reported as a runaway, but later returned home.

March 28 — Marian Street, 800 block — Juvenile cited for minor in possession of alcohol by consumption.

March 30 — Cascade Avenue, 3400 block — Report taken from respondent of a protection order who wanted to report he was at a local business when he became aware the subject who requested the protection order was also there. After discovering the other party was at the same location, he left.

April 5 — I-84 at milepost 61 — Oregon vehicle registration plates were confiscated from a vehicle which it did not belong.