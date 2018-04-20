Shakespeare Week at the Hood River Library celebrates the world’s most famous playwright with fun events for kids and families, beginning with a Knight’s Quest on Sunday, April 22, from noon-2 p.m.

April 23, the Bard’s birthday, will be celebrated with cake and a performance of The Tempest, performed by The Original Practice Shakespeare Festival of Portland. More events and programs can be found on this page (A9).

All are free and open to the public. For more information, call 541-386-2535, email info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit their website at hoodriverlibrary.org.