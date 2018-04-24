Ciderfest Successful

The fifth annual Hood River Hard-Pressed Cider Fest enjoyed its best turnout yet, about 4,000 people, benefiting from sunny weather all afternoon, according to Hood River County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Mike Glover.

Pictured, John Metta with Hood River’s Slopeswell serves drinks amid big crowds thronging to try the offerings, ranging from sweet to dry and bitter. More than two dozen cideries participated, with more than 50 ciders on tap at the event in Odell.