City sets deadline for parking committee applications

The city of Hood River is forming a panel that will take a hard look at the downtown parking crunch.

The deadline for applications is approaching. Hopefuls must turn in materials at City Hall by Monday, May 7, according to a city staff report.

In November 2017, the Hood River City Council held its annual goal setting meeting. One of the top goals was to do a systematic evaluation of downtown parking.

Out of that, one step was establishing a seven-member ad hoc committee. That will include two downtown building owners, two downtown business operators, two city council members (Kate McBride and Mark Zanmiller), and one at-large member.

Applications for this committee will be required to file a written application with the city.



The full Hood River Council will interview candidates and make the appointments to the committee.



Several main duties include:

Review and establish appropriate parking standards for new and varied downtown uses (commercial, office, residential and others). Define parking needs;

A parking usage analysis, including seasonal parking counts (i.e. winter/summer) with “satisfactory objective data gathering to gauge the current adequacy of our parking supply on a high peak and low peak basis;”

Weighing options to add additional parking if the analyses indicate that new parking is required, considering both new surface and structured parking options;

Evaluate city’s parking in-lieu impact fee for new construction. A total review, including objectives, effectiveness, alternatives, and, if useful, what should the fee be for various categories of new development;

Review the impact of parking regulation and standards on historical buildings and evaluate and advise on possible separate parking standards for the redevelopment of those buildings;

Study the impact of driverless cars and their long-term impact on the demand for all forms of future downtown parking.

Those with questions should contact City Recorder Jenifer Gray at jennifer@ci.hood-river.or.us or City Manager Steve Wheeler at s.wheeler@ci.hood-river.or.us.

Applications for the committee must be received by Monday, May 7.



Written responses to be sent to Attention: Jennifer Gray, Hood River City Hall, 211 Second St., Hood River.

City Hall can be reached at 541-386-1488.