CLASS NOTES: HRV grads named to dean’s lists

Central Oregon Community College (COCC) has announced its Winter 2018 Dean’s List. Heather Bakurjian and Antonio Bustos of Hood River were both named to the list, which recognizes students enrolled in 12 or more graded credits who receive a term GPA of 3.60 or better.

Eastern Oregon University in La Grande named 547 students to the dean’s list for the 2018 winter term. April Martinez-Collazo, Darin Shaner and Uriel Torres Carrillo of Hood River were among the students to achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework.