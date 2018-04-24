Community Notes for April 25

New parental support group begins

A grassroots support group for parents of children with ADHD, OCD and/or Tourette Syndrome/Tic Disorder meets on the first Thursday of the month from 5:30-7 p.m. at St. Marks’ Episcopal Church, 400 11th St., Hood River.

Share experiences, tips and lessons learned with other parents, contribute resources, training and education, find strategies to empower your child, and help develop action items to further support children in schools and the community. Teachers, school counselors, behavioral health providers and medical providers are also encouraged to attend.

For more information, contact Katie Roberts, caring parent, at 303-709-2912 or writerkatieroberts@gmail.com, or Julie S. O’Donnell, LCSW, 971-404-6504 or jodonnell509@gmail.com.

Project Graduation seeks funds

On June 8, the Hood River Valley High School senior class will graduate, and to celebrate, parents are organizing an all-night party, which will be drug, alcohol, tobacco and smoke free. “Graduation night has historically been a high-risk event,” said organizers. “Project Graduation 2018 is a community effort organized by volunteer parents to honor our graduates for a job well done and provide a safe place to celebrate with classmates.”

The Elks Lodge donates use of their facility and each student is charged a small fee to attend, but it takes substantial community support to fund entertainment, prizes and food. For more information or to donate, contact Sherie Zack, sherieazack@gmail.com, Marcie Zorza and marciezorzabooks@gmail.com, or Gretchen Winans at gretchenwinans@gmail.com.

Retired Educators offer scholarship

Mid-Columbia Unit 20 of Oregon Retired Teachers is offering a $750 scholarship to a third, fourth or fifth year college student (as of September) who aspires to become a teacher and is attending an Oregon school. Applicants must have family residing in Hood River, Wasco or Sherman Counties.

For an application or further information, contact Frank Wall, 541-354-1505. Application deadline is May 1.

Little Oak Montessori School hosts open house, info night

Come see what Montessori education is all about during Little Oak Montessori School’s open house on Saturday, May 5 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Explore how children learn through their work with Montessori materials, experience the Montessori classrooom, and discuss how Montessori education might benefit your child.

The free open house will be held at the school, 871 N.E. Estes Street, White Salmon.

On Wednesday, May 9, the school will host an information night at the Hood River Library from 6-7 p.m. Allison Lide will offer an overview of how Montessori education works, and how its unique approach serves children insightfully and effectively for the rapidly changing world of today, said a press release.

Girl Up hosts dance party May 5 in Bingen

Hood River Valley High School Girl Up is hosting a Dance Party on Saturday, May 5 at the Bingen Theater, 210 Oak St., Bingen. Doors open at 7 p.m.

This is an alcohol free, all-ages dance party with live music by Funkship. The Columbia Gorge Dance Academy Company Dancers will also be dancing on stage.

All proceeds to benefit HRVHS Girl Up.