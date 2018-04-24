Entertainment Update, April 25

‘Petty Fever’ tribute band at Granada Theater April 27

An award-winning tribute band to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers rolls into town on Friday, April 27 for a show at the Granada Theater in The Dalles. Petty Fever, featuring guitarist/vocalist and 2016 Hollywood F.A.M.E. Award winner Frank Murray, has been named “Outstanding Tribute Band” by Hard Rock Live in Las Vegas, and is also the 2013-2014 Los Angeles Music Awards “Tribute Band of The Year” winner. Petty Fever delivers a salute to Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, performing over four decades of classic Petty hits such as American Girl, Free Falling, Breakdown, Running Down a Dream, I Won’t Back Down, You Wreck Me and many more. Doors open at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. This is a 21 and over show. More at www.granadatheatrethedalles.com.

Voci Choir presents ‘From Castle To Cathedral’ April 27 and April 29

On April 27 and 29, Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association (CGOA) Voci Choir presents “Voci Does Renaissance: From Castle to Cathedral,” programs of exquisite choral music from England, Italy and beyond, said a press release. Entirely a cappella, the concerts will include profound and joyous sacred music still as moving as when it was written in the 1500s.

The “Madrigal History Tour” portion of the concert will feature a selection of playful, clever and occasionally cheeky secular songs that were the Renaissance equivalent of modern pop music. The concerts will be April 27 at 7 p.m. and April 29 at 2 p.m., in the auditorium of Hood River Middle School. Tickets are $15 for adults (18 and over) and $10 for students and children aged 10-17. Children under 10 are free. Tickets are available at the door or through gorgeorchestra.org.

Live poetry, music duo April 29 at The Griffin House, Hood River

It’s an evening of poetry from two poets and Americana music from The Huckleberries at The Griffin House on Sunday, April 29. The music is all Americana, both historical and contemporary — and the poems are all loosely based on the theme of making America beautiful again. Audience participation is encouraged. Doors open at 4:45 p.m., show from 5:45-7:30 p.m. Visit www.the griffinhouse.com for advance E-mail reservations. $22 donation, proceeds benefit Hood River Valley High School Music Department.

Jazz by the Fireplace at HR Hotel

Coming up Saturday, April 28 — it’s an instrumental trio from the Underwood Jazz Society at the Hood River Hotel. Expect classic jazz for dancing from Chic Preston (guitar, bass, vocals), Dave Henehan (guitar) and Mike Stillman (saxophones) from 6:30-9 p.m. No cover charge. Hood River Hotel, Vintage Grille, 106 Oak St., Hood River; 541-386-1900.

Smith at Double Mountain April 26

Jimmy Smith, former member of the alt-country band The Gourds, is playing at Double Mountain on Thursday, April 26. Performing with Pat McKay, expect “drum stomping, guitar banging and vocalizing old Gourd, Hard Pans, Slo-Red faves,” and more. Music from 8-10 p.m. No cover charge. Double Mountain Brewery, 8 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-387-0042.

Bootleg Barney & the Stray Kitties

On Thursday, April 24 at 6 p.m., a swingy, country rock trio performs at the White Buffalo. Barney Connolly, bass, Chris Connolly, mandolin and Polly Norris, guitar, are known for their velvet vocal harmonies. White Buffalo Winebar & Bistro. 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River.

Opera, musical theater April 27 by HRVHS music alum Olivia Newcomb

Olivia Newcomb will perform a program of opera and musical theater songs on Friday, April 27 at Springhouse Cellars, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River, from 6-9 p.m. with special guests.

Newcomb will be performing in Mozart’s The Magic Flute, Stabat Mater and in a new opera, Bridesmaids, at the Vienna Summer festival this year. The Vienna Summer Music Festival is a unique, once in a lifetime opportunity to explore the musical culture and heritage of Vienna while honing her craft and furthering her classical music education, said a press release.

The Festival offers music students an exclusive experience in a breathtaking and historic setting. Newcomb and company will perform works from Strauss, Handel, Mozart, Schumann, Gluck, as well as musical theater favorites. Catered by Solstice. Suggested minimum donations of $15 will be collected at the door.

Email entertainment listings to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.