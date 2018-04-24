HRV track and field places fifth Four athletes take first-place

The boys and girls HRV track and field continues to impress against top competition in the state.

At the Viking Relay on April 13, the boys came away with a first-place finish and the girls earned fifth-place against both 6A and 5A competition.

The HRV boys and girls followed up that performance with a strong showing at the Wilsonville Invitational on Saturday, April 21.

Both the boys and girls for HRV placed fifth amongst 6A and 5A schools.

For the boys, Chad Klaas and Jonah Tactay were the lone event winners at the invitational.

Klaas won the pole vault competition and set a new personal best on his way to the victory: 14 feet, three inches.

In the triple jump event, Tactay also set a personal best, jumping 44 feet 10.5 inches on his way to the victory.

Travis Running for HRV set a personal best in the 800 meters with a time of 2:00.83; earning him a fourth-place finish in the event.

And the Eagles only other top-five finisher in an event this past weekend was freshman Josh Haynes who took fourth place in the 3,000 meters event with a time of 9:13, an 18-second improvement compared to his previous time.

The girls were led by “huge” personal best times from Evelyne Nunez and Chloe Bullock.

“Those two outkicked the field down the stretch,” said head coach Brandon Bertram. “That was a big race and point grabber for us.”

Nunez and Bullock respectively went first and second in the 800 meters event with personal bests of 2:26.

Frances Dickinson made her debut in the 3000 meters event with a winning time of 10:30.

Katie Kennedy placed top-five in multiple events, including: second in high jump, third in long jump and fourth in the 100 hurdles.

And in the Javelin, Emily Curtis set a personal best with a throw of 110 feet, placing her eighth.

“We continue to improve and impressively set top state competing marks in several events,” said Bertram. “Next week’s Dean Nice Invite will give us one last major invitation before we tune up for the CRC meet.”

The Eagles will travel to Gresham on Friday, April 27 for their next meet, the Dean Nice Invite.