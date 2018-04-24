Kegler's Corner: Supply vs. Lanes

Here are the results from the final four tenpin bowling matches in the Monday night Industrial league bracket championship at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes: rolling two solid scratch 200 games, A-Ron Troxel’s pin buster ball powered the No. 4 seed Hood River Supply over the No. 1 seed Mid-Columbia Diesel 18 to 12; and the No. 3 seed, Orchard Lanes, beat the No. 2 seed, Randy’s Painting, 19 to 11, mainly due to a clutch scratch 715 series by anchorman Patrick (McConaughey) Olson. Thus, this week’s championship match for all the marbles in the Industrial features the underdog Hood River Supply five against the high average Orchard Lanes crew. This should be a good one. Who are you rooting for?

Last week, the dynamic three-time defending champion MWB trio (Levi Phelps, Court Barker and Casey Barker) sewed up round three a week early in the top-flite Wednesday night Fraternal league. These guys are just plain hard to beat! Since MWB also won the second round, the roll off for the coveted Fraternal league championship will be held in two weeks between MWB and the first-round winners, Buntings. Rest assured that the exuberant MWB boys will be gunning for that unprecedented four-peat! Better get your tickets early, this is going to be quite a show!

Paul Weatherly emerged as our star in last week’s tenpin wars as he beat his average by 118 pins in the Fraternal, the top performance of all bowlers in league action. In doing so, Paul also notched his high scratch series of the season with a fine 610. There’s nothing quite like firing your ball down the lane and watching those pins fly! Let’s go bowling everybody.

League reports:



Monday night Industrial league: Patrick Olson, 245, 242 games and 715 series; Jeff Miller, 255, 239 games and 695 series; Kevin Harris, 237 game.



Wednesday night Fraternal league: Mark Chabotte, 254, 245 games and 692 series; Jeff Miller, 243 game and 668 series; Jeremy Bloom, 650 series; Levi Phelps, 256 game; Casey Barker, 247 game; Ted Rosenberg, 236 game; Patrick Olson, 236 game; Bernie Keys, 205 game.