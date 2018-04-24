The Hood River County School District will hold its annual “Kindergarten Roundup” May 7-11.
This is the time for parents to register their children entering kindergarten for the 2018-2019 school year.
Parents are to register their children at their local school on the following dates and times:
Cascade Locks, Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is a parent open house on Tuesday, May 15 at 5:30 p.m.; 541-374-8467.
May Street Elementary, Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is a parent open house on Tuesday, May 15 at 6 p.m.; 541-386-2656.
Mid Valley Elementary, Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is a parent kindergarten readiness class on Thursday nights at 6 p.m. during the month of May; 541-354-1691.
Parkdale Elementary, Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; 541-352-6255.
Westside Elementary, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is a parent open house on Monday, May 7 at 6 p.m.; 541-386-1535.
Students must be five years old on or before Sept. 1 to meet the age requirement for entry into kindergarten. Parents need to bring the following to registration:
Oregon law requires the following shots for a child entering kindergarten. These vaccinations may be obtained from your family doctor, local county health department, or health screening clinic.
Contact your neighborhood elementary school if you need addition information.
