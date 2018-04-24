May Street holds annual dinner, art auction May 3

May Street Elementary School will be holding its annual Teddy Webber Scholarship Dinner and Student Art Auction on Thursday, May 3. This event, celebrating its 21st year, is held to raise money for the school’s artist in residence program and the Teddy Webber scholarship fund.

All are welcome to join in this community celebration featuring a chili and cinnamon roll dinner prepared by Riverside, with donations from Juanita’s and Columbia Gorge Organics. Dinner is served from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

The family-friendly event includes a silent and live auction, student art show and sale, face painting, a craft room, and an open gym play space for the kids.



The live auction will begin at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, call the May Street Elementary School office at 541-386-2656.