Pet of the Week: Nacho ‘just wants cuddles and back scratches’

Nacho may be little, but he makes up for it in personality — and he’s been selected by volunteers as Hood River Adopt A Dog’s adoptable pet of the week.

Volunteers think he is about a 6- to 8-year-old Chihuahua, but you wouldn’t know it with a spirit like his. This lil’ guy just wants cuddles and back scratches. He can be a little shy at first until he trusts you, but some treats and gentle petting are the key to his heart and loyalty.

He gets along well with other small dogs and would be a great addition to your home. Nacho is current on shots, microchipped and neutered. The adoption fee for Nacho is $175.

Adopt A Dog is run by a small group of volunteers, and, since many of the dogs are in foster care, they ask that applications be turned in from the website (hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com) ahead of time; they’ll be in touch to schedule a meet and greet and answer questions. Adoption hours at Hukari Animal Shelter in Odell, 3910 Heron Drive, are Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9-11 a.m. Applications can be downloaded and scanned or emailed to hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com, or faxed to 1-877-833-7166. They offer 24PetWatch microchips, which include free registration into the 24PetWatch pet recovery service. For more information visit www.24petwatch.com, or call 1-866-597-2424.