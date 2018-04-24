Police Log, April 5 to 15

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

April 5 — Hood River — A Vancouver resident was arrested and lodged at NOROCR on the charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a felony arrest warrant out of Clackamas County and a misdemeanor warrant out of Multnomah County.

In the same incident, a resident of Bonners Ferry, Idaho, was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.



April 6 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, endangering the welfare of a minor, obstruction and tampering with physical evidence.

In the same incident, a Bingen resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of identity theft, obstruction, endangering the welfare of a minor, two counts of giving false information to a peace officer and three probation violation arrest warrants out of Hood River Circuit Court.

April 8 — Hood River — A 20-year-old Bingen resident was cited for minor in possession of marijuana. Additionally, he was issued traffic citations for illegal display of registration plates and violation driving while suspended.

April 8 — Highway 35 near Dock Road — Officer assisted in a possession of methamphetamine arrest.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

April 5 — May Street, 900 block — Suspicious activity (criminal mischief) reported.

April 12 — Cascade Avenue, 2900 block — Officer responded to a fight between a male and female. The male was arrested for disorderly conduct, reckless burning, criminal mischief and harassment.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

April 7 — I-84 at milepost 64 — Seaside resident arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of schedule IV narcotics.

April 7 — Hood River — Portland resident arrested on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.

April 8 — Hood River — Washington resident arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after failing field sobriety tests.

April 9 — I-84 at exit 63 — Male cited and released for driving under the influence of alcohol.

April 14 — Second Street Overpass — Portland resident arrested on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and reckless endangering.

April 15 — Highway 35 near milepost 101 — The Dalles resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, and cited and released to their father.

April 15 — Highway 35 and Lowe r View Point — Driving complaint reported in which the driver of a vehicle was thought to be impaired.

The vehicle was located and stopped for traffic violations. The driver lataer failed field sobriety tests. BAC registered .25 percent. The driver was lodged at NORCOR.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

April 7 — W. Sixth Street, The Dalles — Officer took a report of a potential identity theft. The potential identity theft occurred in The Dalles. Information report was forwarded to The Dalles City Police Detectives.

April 10 — Second Street, 200 block — It was reported that someone fraudulently rented an apartment that was not for rent and collected $1,800 from the victims.

April 8 — 22nd Street, 900 block — Oregon male arrested for fraudulent use of a credit card.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

April 7 — Prospect Avenue, 2800 block — The Dalles resident cited and released for misdemeanor driving while suspended.

April 8 — Highway 35 at Highway 30 — Officer observed a southbound sign had been struck and broken (hit and run).

April 11 — State and Front streets — Injury crash reported.

April 13 — Oak Street — Officer responded to a non-injury traffic crash.

April 14 — I-84 at exit 62 — Collision between motorist and wild animal reported.

April 15 — Cascade Avenue, 2100 block — Hit and run reported.

A motor home allegedly hit a vehicle and left the scene.