Hood River News logo

Rotary Cleans Up

Hood River Rotary helped make Hood River trash-free for Earth Day.

Photo by Paul Crowley
Hood River Rotary helped make Hood River trash-free for Earth Day.

As of Tuesday, April 24, 2018

﻿

Hood River Rotary helped make Hood River trash-free for Earth Day. Pictured, left to right: kneeling in the front row, Michael McElwee, Pete Fotheringham, Ron Dodge and Michael Schock; standing second row: Emily Curtis, Staci McCarthy, Joe Guenther, Doug Campbell, Ken Tatyrek, Bob Sharkey and Jack Miller; third row: Dave Bick, Jeff Hecksel, John Kasberger and Bruce Ludwig. Not pictured: Rotary Club President Erick Haynie and Project Chair Paul Crowley.

﻿

News and information from our partners

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)