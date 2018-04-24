Rotary Cleans Up

Hood River Rotary helped make Hood River trash-free for Earth Day. Pictured, left to right: kneeling in the front row, Michael McElwee, Pete Fotheringham, Ron Dodge and Michael Schock; standing second row: Emily Curtis, Staci McCarthy, Joe Guenther, Doug Campbell, Ken Tatyrek, Bob Sharkey and Jack Miller; third row: Dave Bick, Jeff Hecksel, John Kasberger and Bruce Ludwig. Not pictured: Rotary Club President Erick Haynie and Project Chair Paul Crowley.
