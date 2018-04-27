April is Safe Digging Month

April is National Safe Digging Month, and NW Natural reminds anyone who plans to dig to call 811 to have underground utilities located first.

Reaching utility notification centers in Oregon and Washington is simple and free. Two days before the start of a project, call 811, register online or use NW Natural’s new safety app to have underground lines marked. Read more at www.nwnatural.com or digsafelyoregon.com.

Always report line damages — no matter how small. If a natural gas line is hit and there’s a smell of rotten eggs or the sound of gas escaping, leave the area immediately and call NW Natural’s 24-hour emergency line at 800-882-3377.

Tonya Brumley is community affairs manager, Columbia Gorge Region, for NW Natural.